Man in custody after Bridgewater police respond to reported hostage situation

BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Police Department have taken a man into custody after responding to a Scotland Boulevard business on Friday morning for a reported hostage situation, Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte said in a written statement.

At about 9:50 a.m., police said they received a report of a man in an office with a gun. Officers arrived at the scene just one minute after the initial report and immediately established a perimeter.

A short while later, the suspect surrendered his gun, which happened to be a pellet gun, Delmonte said.

Officers were forced to enter the building after the suspect refused to leave, the chief said. After establishing communication with the suspect, officers were able to subdue him and he was placed into custody at about 10:20 a.m., just 30 minutes after the initial report.

The suspect, a 53-year-old Bridgewater man, was known to employees of the business, Delmonte said, but it is unclear at this time what that relationship was.

According to the statement, Lawrence was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Neither Lawrence, the employees or officers were injured in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation and Lawrence, who was already known to police, will face criminal charges.

Enterprise staff writer Amelia Stern can be reached by email at astern@enterprisenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Hostage situation in Bridgewater: Suspect in custody after standoff