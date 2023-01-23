Man in custody after brief standoff in Fair Oaks, Sacramento sheriff’s officials say

A barricaded suspect was detained Sunday night following a standoff in Fair Oaks, authorities said.

The suspect, a man wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, barricaded himself inside his home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive, just south of Fair Oaks Boulevard, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

Deputies including a sheriff’s SWAT team responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. to the residence, where Gandhi said the man was believed to be “likely armed with a machete.” He was also believed to be alone inside the home.

The suspect surrendered peacefully, Gandhi said, and was detained shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.