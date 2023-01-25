Man in custody in connection with Planned Parenthood fire in Peoria

PEORIA — A man has been taken into custody and could appear in federal court today on charges related to the Planned Parenthood arson earlier this month in Peoria.

Rebecca Cramblit, a spokeswoman for the FBI office in Springfield, said the man was taken into custody on Tuesday by officers with the Peoria Police Department and is being held awaiting federal charges. The man's name has not been released and likely will not be until he's formally charged in federal court.

A message was left with the U.S. Attorney's Office seeking more information.

It wasn't clear what charges the man might face but according to an FBI news release, the agency can "investigate the incidents as potential acts of domestic violent extremism, Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) violations, or violent crime matters, depending on the facts of each case."

Firefighters were called to 2709 N. Knoxville Ave. shortly after 11:30 p.m. Jan. 15, on a report of a fire. Within minutes, the fire was extinguished. No one was inside the building at the time. While officials have released little information, the Planned Parenthood website states that "an incendiary device was hurled into the Peoria Health Center, which caused a substantial fire and damage to the building."

More:After arson at Planned Parenthood clinic, dozens attend rally in Peoria

At a rally last weekend, Kelley Theisen, a representative of Planned Parenthood, said the damage was estimated at $1 million and she believed the building would be shuttered for several months.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: FBI: Man awaits charges for arson at Planned Parenthood in Peoria