Man in custody after deputies find drugs, firearms inside Clark County home

A man is in jail after sheriff’s deputies find drugs and firearms inside a Clark County home.

>>PHOTOS: Deputies find drugs, firearms inside Clark County home

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip that a man was dealing drugs and in possession of firearms in the 800 block of West Liberty Street.

The sheriff’s office wrote on social media that the drugs included cocaine and marijuana.

Deputies also learned that he had a felony strangulation warrant out of Clark County and several warrants out of Champaign County.

“Detectives and uniform patrol were able to locate the subject who was in possession of multiple firearms and narcotics, which led to a search warrant of his residence,” the sheriff’s office said. “The search of his residence resulted in additional evidence being recovered.”

Tyler Ulmer is currently in Clark County Jail on the warrants and pending testing results of the narcotics and firearms.

It remains an ongoing investigation.

Photo from Clark County Sheriff's Office

