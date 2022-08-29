Man in custody in Detroit shootings that have killed 3, injured 1

Detroit police said Sunday evening that a suspect was in custody in a series of random shootings that have killed three people and injured at least one.

Details about the capture, including the identity of the person taken into custody, were unavailable. Police said more information would be released in the coming hours.

Police had been on the hunt for a person dressed in all black who was alleged to have opened fire on random people on the street in at least four incidents since early Sunday.

"At this time we believe this to be a random act," Police Chief James E. White said at an afternoon news conference. "There does not appear to be any relationship between any of the crimes."

Police released a security video image of a young adult in black clothing, including a hoodie, to get tips from the public.

Reports of the gun violence started at 4:45 a.m. in a West Seven Mile Road neighborhood northwest of the city's center, police said. A woman believed to be in her 40s was found with gunshot wounds.

A witness told officers there was another victim two blocks away, the chief said. That victim was described as a 28-year-old man, White said.

At 6:50 a.m., a woman in her 40s was found less than a mile east of the initial attacks with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Roughly 20 minutes later, police learned that a man had been shot nearby, on Pennington Drive south of Seven Mile Road, after he told a person who he believed was peering into car windows to get away from the vehicles, White said.

"He turned and fired, striking him once," he said of the suspect.

Police said one of the shooting victims survived. It wasn’t clear which one did.

White summarized the circumstances of three victims: "One was waiting on a bus, one was walking his dog, and one was just walking on the street — just what I know so far."

Police analyzed the shell casings and preliminarily believe they are from the same gun, he said.

The shooter is "a single suspect," White said, "using one particular firearm."

The motive was unknown.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Homeland Security agents joined the search for a suspect Sunday, police said.