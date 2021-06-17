Man in custody after disturbance at Su Clinica

Jun. 17—Harlingen Police say they've taken a man into custody after a disturbance at Su Clinica Familiar on Treasure Hills Boulevard.

Sgt. Larry Moore said the man was inside the clinic banging on the walls. He was escorted out of the building and arrested. Moore said the man did not have a weapon and no one was injured, but he didn't know why the man was arrested.

On Facebook, a woman who was a patient at the clinic said she was in an examining room when they were told there was a disturbance and the fire alarm was activated

She and others ran out of the building to their vehicles. They were allowed to leave a short time later.

