Man in custody after driving through fence and onto taxiway at LAX

A suspect was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly driving through a fence at Los Angeles International Airport and onto the taxiway, officials said.

The driver allegedly burst through the fencing by the airport’s FedEx cargo facility around 6 p.m. local time and continued onto the airfield as officers with the Los Angeles Airport Police followed in pursuit.

Police detained the suspect, who has not been identified, after his vehicle was cornered, airport police Lt. Karla Rodriguez said. The car reportedly had the letters “SOS” written on its hood.

Airport officials temporarily closed down multiple runways because of the incident, which affected the landings of three incoming planes.



“Airport police and operations have inspected the south airfield following police activity that briefly closed the south runways,” the airport wrote Thursday. “One south runway has reopened and the other will open shortly. The north runways continued operating normally.”

Airport police and operations have inspected the south airfield following police activity that briefly closed the south runways. One south runway has reopened and the other will open shortly. The north runways continued operating normally. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 25, 2021



The FBI reportedly responded to the incident, though a spokesperson said no federal charges are expected to be filed against the suspect.

The Washington Examiner could not immediately reach the airport or the FBI for additional comment.

