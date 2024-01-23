Man in custody for ex-fiancee’s death in Roseville accused of assaulting a Placer jail officer

The man accused of killing his ex-fiancee at a well-known Roseville restaurant is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted a correctional officer last week while in custody, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said.

Johnnie Jordan IV, 51, was arraigned in Placer Superior Court for a felony charge of battery on a custodial officer, according to court records.

Jordan is in custody pending trial for a first-degree murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting of House of Oliver waitress Vita Joga, 51.

Sgt. David Smith, spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, said Jordan injured a correctional officer in the South Placer Jail last Friday. The officer suffered a “minor facial contusion” and has recovered, Smith said.

Jordan was initially arrested in May 2021 on suspicion of making criminal threats and committing battery on a spouse. He was out on bail and failed to appear in court when he allegedly attacked Joga at her workplace, violating a domestic violence restraining order, authorities said.

He is also accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records show.

Jordan was scheduled to appear for a trial-confirming conference Tuesday for the killing of Joga, but the hearing was suspended, the District Attorney’s Office said. Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 9.