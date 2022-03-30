Man in custody, faces charges after stolen car from Pittsburgh was involved in Philadelphia incident

A man is in custody and facing multiple felony charges after a stolen car connected to an incident in Pittsburgh was involved in a police pursuit and collision in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, Zone 2 officers responded to 1100 Liberty Ave. downtown last Friday night for reports of a carjacking, attempted kidnapping, and attempted robbery outside of the Amtrak station.

The female victim told officers she was waiting in her vehicle for her boyfriend, when an unknown male jumped into the passenger side of her car and demanded money. The victim allegedly told the suspect she did not have any cash, and offered to pay him by Venmo.

The suspect agreed to give her his account name, and she attempted to transfer money to him. When the transfer failed, the suspect demanded that the victim take him to an ATM, and the victim jumped out of the vehicle.

According to a press release, the suspect got into the driver’s seat of the victim’s car, while the victim tried to get him out of her car. The suspect got out of the car, and threw the victim into the back seat.

The victim escaped the moving vehicle as the suspect fled outbound on Liberty Ave.

Then, on Tuesday, Philadelphia highway patrol officers responded to a 911 call for a person with a gun. Once at the scene, police located the complainant, who told them a person inside a white Toyota pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident.

Philadelphia police located the car and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled the scene ignoring police commands.

A police air tactical unit followed the car until the driver crashed head on to an occupied police car.

The officers were transported to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

According to Philadelphia police, the car was recorded as stolen for carjacking and kidnapping from Pittsburgh.

Police arrested the driver, and towed the Toyota away.

Pittsburgh police said they are verifying whether the driver is the same individual responsible for carjacking, attempted kidnapping, and attempted robbery on March 25.

There is no word yet on the suspect’s identity, and the incidents are still under investigation.

