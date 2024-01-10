Man in custody after fatal morning shooting in Pompano Beach

A man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Pompano Beach about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies say.

About 8 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a shooting near the 1300 block of Northeast Fourth Street, according to a media release.

There, they came upon the victim and another man, who they detained for questioning. The man who was shot was pronounced dead on scene, and Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokesperson for BSO, declined to provide further details Wednesday due to the active investigation.