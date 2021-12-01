Man in custody after fire reported at a home in Rush Township, police say

A state police at Rockview investigation is ongoing after a Wednesday morning fire at a home in Rush Township, Centre County’s top prosecutor and a police spokesperson said.

Officers are also investigating an attempted arson at a home in Clearfield County. One man is in custody, Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said.

Charges are expected to be filed “next week,” Cantorna said.

Nobody was inside the home when firefighters arrived, the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company wrote in a Facebook post. It was not clear how damaged the residence was in the blaze.