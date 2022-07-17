Man in custody after firing gun inside The Comedy Zone, CMPD says

A man is in custody after firing a gun inside of The Comedy Zone in uptown Charlotte Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Employees told Channel 9 reporter Tina Terry that the man came inside of the club while waving a gun around and demanded that everyone leave the building.

Police said at some point the man then fired the gun.

Customers and employees had been evacuated before the gun was fired, according to police.

This is video of the scene. Lots of police cars are still here and dozens of customers are outside waiting to see if the show will continue. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/ENmTg8cLCM — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) July 17, 2022

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and is being held at CMPD Headquarters.

Police said they are continuing to examine the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

