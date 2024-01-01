Man in custody after five-hour standoff in Greenville home

A man is in custody after a five-hour standoff following reports that the man fired a round inside a Greenville home and threatened a victim with the firearm, authorities said.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department said the incident took place at about 6:30 p.m. Friday near Greenville Drive and Greenwood Road in the village of Greenville.

The victim was able to flee the home before authorities arrived and established a perimeter around the home, the sheriff's department said.

While he was inside, the man fired several rounds, the sheriff's department said.

He surrendered to authorities at about 11:30 p.m.

The sheriff's department said the man is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail on the following charges: first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery or threat to law enforcement, failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take person into custody, felony bail jumping, being armed while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff's department said officers did not fire any rounds at the man.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Five-hour standoff ensued following reports of shots fired