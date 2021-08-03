Man in custody after fleeing police

Aug. 3—A 29-year-old Gainesville man remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on Monday after he reportedly fled from police multiple times over the weekend.

Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Cherry Street Friday night, according to a news release. When police arrived, Kyle Charles Rains, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance, fled the scene in a maroon 2010 Dodge Avenger.

Police said the pursuit of Rains was terminated after seven minutes because he was driving recklessly and law enforcement knew his identity.

A warrant was then issued for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle with a previous conviction, according to the release.

Rains contacted the police department by phone Saturday morning and was encouraged to turn himself in to law enforcement, police said.

Officers learned Rains was possibly at a residence in the 1400 block of Hemming Street. While enroute to that address, officers observed Rains driving the maroon 2010 Dodge Avenger west on California Street at Grand Avenue.

They tried to stop Rains, who refused to comply. That pursuit, which lasted about six minutes, ended in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35, according to the release.

Rains reportedly stopped, exited his vehicle and jumped the center divider running east into a wooded area in the 500 block of South Weaver Street, according to the release.

Later that same day, around 2:45 p.m., police learned Rains was in the area of a residence in the 1500 block of Cherry Street.

Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said a Taser was deployed during the time of Rains' arrest. Rains was taken to North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., for evaluation before he was booked into the county jail.

Rains' bond is set at $75,000, according to jail records.

The maximum speeds for both pursuits were estimated to be 85 MPH, said Phillips, who added that there were no other injuries, pending charges or arrests.

Phillips said the incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case may call GPD at 940-668-7777 or contact via Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.