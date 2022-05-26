Man in custody following chase in deadly Xenia bar shooting

May 26—A suspect in a deadly shooting at a Xenia bar is in custody following a police chase this morning.

Around 10:38 a.m., the 32-year-old man was found in the area of Clifton Road, according to Xenia police. He initially fled in a vehicle, resulting in a chase with officers. He stopped in the 2500 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road and was taken into custody around 10:44 a.m. without incident.

He is being held in the Greene County Jail on preliminary murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability charges, according to police.

The investigation started early this morning after a 911 caller reported a disturbance at Roundtable Bar at 306 Home Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

The caller, who identified herself as a bartender, said a man was breathing, but not completely alert according to dispatch records.

"I don't know if somebody got hit," the caller said. "I don't know what happened, but he's bleeding out of his mouth."

When crews arrived they found a man unconscious in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to Kettering Health Greene Memorial with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police the man as 30-year-old Jacob S. Scoby, of Xenia.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting and if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Xenia police is continuing to investigate. The Greene County Sheriff's Office and Greene County ACE Task Force also are assisting.

We will update this story as more information is available.