Man in custody following death of 63-year-old man in Yuma

Yuma Police Department.

Police in Yuma said one man is in custody in connection to a suspicious death investigation after a 63-year-old man was found dead. Detectives are treating the case as a homicide.

According to police, just after 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 2400 block of South Fifth Avenue for reports of an unresponsive subject.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified 63-year-old man dead at the scene.

Police had originally listed the incident as a suspicious death but have since updated it to a homicide and have taken a 36-year-old man into custody. Police did not yet name the suspect.

An investigation into the incident remained ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man in custody in connection to Yuma homicide investigation