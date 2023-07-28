Man in custody following fatal overnight shooting in Shreveport

The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal overnight shooting. On July 27, just after 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Alston Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 36-year-old man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds to the upper body. The man was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Detectives were called to the scene and while in route, Jeffrey J Smith, 34, called dispatch and identified himself as the shooter. Smith was then shortly taken into custody.

Following an interview with investigators, Smith was booked into city jail on one count of second-degree homicide.

According to police, this homicide is the result of an ongoing domestic incident.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

