Man in custody following homicide investigation at Fall River car wash, DA says

Authorities say a man is in custody following a deadly shooting at a Fall River car wash Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to the Globe Car Wash on Broadway around 12:36 p.m. for a “potential shooting” found a woman who was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene, according to the Bristol County DA’s Office. Fall River Police confirm the victim was shot.

A male person of interest is in custody, according to officials, and there is no threat to the public.

The road was shut down while officers secured the crime scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

