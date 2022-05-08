Man in custody following Mount Carmel shooting

May 8—A Mount Carmel man wanted after a shooting late Friday night was taken into custody just before midnight Saturday, borough police announced.

Mount Carmel Borough Police Department announced that Bruce Thompson Jr., 36, of East Third Street, was taken into custody around 11 p.m. Saturday. Police report the vehicle Thompson was driving was also located. Police say Thompson is in jail in Northumberland County, awaiting arraignment this morning.

An arrest warrant for Thompson was issued Saturday morning by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey, who will handle this morning's arraignment.

Police were dispatched just before Friday midnight to the 100 block of South Poplar Street in Mount Carmel for a report of shots fired. Police were told a silver sedan was attempting to leave the scene. Police say several shots were fired prior to their arrival.

When officers arrived they located a male gunshot victim and began to perform life-saving measures, according to a criminal complaint.

The man was bleeding from his arm, police said.

Witnesses told police Thompson displayed a weapon and began to shoot toward Fifth Street and the mail gunshot victim. Police reported Langhorn tried to dodge the bullets but was struck.

Police began to pursue the sedan and the high-speed chase resulted in a crash in the area of Second and Plum streets, police said.

Thompson is charged with felony attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing police and recklessly endangering another person.