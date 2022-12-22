Man in custody following standoff on I-71 in Warren County

Dec. 22—A man is in custody following a standoff on Interstice 71 that closed the highway in both directions in Warren County Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident started with multiple reports of a Hyundai SUV driving recklessly at around 12:30, according to OSHP. Troopers located the SUV and tried to pull it over, but the suspect didn't stop, leading to a pursuit.

Law enforcement were able to successfully use stop sticks on the SUV, and the Hyundai came to a stop multiple times in the road, but drove away after the driver was ordered out of the vehicle each time, OSHP said.

Finally, the SUV came to a stop in the road near the rest areas north of state Route 123 on I-71, where a standoff began.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody an hour and a half later following negotiations. He refused to identify himself, but the highway patrol said they were able to determine that he is Gerale Sanchez Witcher, 32, of Cincinnati.

Witcher was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to Warren County Jail on initial charges of felony failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving a vehicle while impaired.

The incident initially closed all northbound and southbound lanes are between state Route 123 and Wilmington Road in Turtlecreek Twp., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The left lane of I-71 North is closed and I-71 South has reopened.

OSHP said troopers were assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Warren County Tactical Response Unit and the Ohio Department of Transportation.