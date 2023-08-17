Man in custody following standoff in Gastonia, police say

A man has been arrested following a standoff Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Around 12:15 p.m., police said they attempted to serve warrants to 41-year-old Steven Blair Drumm at home on Auten Road due to a home invasion.

When police arrived, Drumm barricaded himself inside the home and did not respond to police commands.

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping after police standoff in Fort Mill

After six hours of negotiations, a tactical element was released inside the home and Drumm surrendered to police around 7 p.m.

Police said Drumm is being charged with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny after a break-in, and possession of a firearm.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

VIDEO: Suspect arrested on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping after police standoff in Fort Mill











