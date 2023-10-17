Man in custody following string of Tempe sex assaults
A man is in custody after a string of sex assaults and attempted sex assaults in Tempe over the span of two months.
A man is in custody after a string of sex assaults and attempted sex assaults in Tempe over the span of two months.
May had a candid message for Fisher on his way out.
Green energy is important and necessary, but it's not helping defuse tensions in the cradle of fossil fuels.
When it comes to the repercussions of antisemitism, here’s what it has in common with other forms of prejudice, as well as how it’s unique.
Revisiting TV classics for a new audience can come with mixed results.
On Sunday, Brown was arrested for allegedly not paying $31,000 in child support.
Josh Jackson, who has played for the Suns, Grizzlies, Pistons, and Kings, has been accused of rape and orchestrating a robbery after a Super Bowl party in 2022.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at 12 top performers and a few other prospects who played well ahead of the high school season.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
Most warm jackets are super bulky, but this shirt jacket keeps warmth in so well that it may just be the best insulated jacket ever.
Actress reveals how starring in the Stephen King horror flick and shooting the prom scene spoiled her taste for fake blood.
The rocker opens up about sobriety, panic attacks, his new album, and how he and his wife still "dig each other in every specific way you could imagine" nearly three decades after being set up on a blind date.
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie debuted at No. 1 at the box office over the weekend. One analyst says it's a hard act to follow.
Flexport founder Ryan Petersen said in September — in the wake of his hand-picked CEO's sudden departure — that the logistics company needed to get its house in order. It started with Petersen rescinding dozens of employment offers and looking to lease out the company’s office space as it looks to get costs under control. The layoffs, which began October 13, are the latest drama to ripple through the company since Dave Clark resigned as CEO last month and Petersen, once again, reclaimed the top leadership post.
The men’s basketball season will kick off officially on Nov. 6.
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
Earlier this month, LinkedIn announced that it would roll out a raft of new AI-powered tools across the business. Today, it's making a different kind of announcement focused on the future: The company is laying off 668 employees. The cuts, announced this morning, come five months after LinkedIn announced 716 job cuts, at the same time that it would be phasing out its app in China.
Stock up on discounted pumpkin string lights, a massive cat inflatable and more.
The biggest news stories this morning: Chevy’s first hybrid Corvette isn’t what you think, Netflix’s Squid Game reality show premieres on November 22, You might have to wait for an M3-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.
Women who struggle with achieving orgasm may be dealing with physical or psychological issues. Here's what to know.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the new M3 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models are shaping up for release in 2024. The MacBook Pro is expected to drop early in the year, with the Air to follow months later.