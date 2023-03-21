Man in custody following Sunday wreck near Capital Mall, Olympia police say

A Centralia man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault after Olympia police say he crashed his pickup truck into a sedan on Capital Mall Drive early Sunday evening.

The man is facing a vehicular assault charge because he is suspected of driving under the influence and he left the scene of the wreck, Lt. Paul Lower said.

The driver of the sedan, an Olympia man in his 70s, suffered significant injuries and was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, Lower said.

About 6:40 p.m. Sunday, police believe the Centralia man exited the mall and crashed into the Olympia man in the 2500 block of Capital Mall Drive Southwest.

Police found the Centralia man and his vehicle a short distance away in the mall parking lot.