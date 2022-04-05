Man in custody following vehicle break-ins around Ambridge

Credit cards, jewelry and guns are just some of the stolen items Ambridge Police found after serving search warrants on Monday.

“That’s just crazy. I ain’t heard nothing about that,” said Christine Shepard.

Shepard’s reaction matches that of residents across Ambridge.

“It’s not surprising the area is declining, people are out of work,” said Francis Tenney.

For the last two weeks, Ambridge Police had report after report of car break-ins from Park Road to Duss Avenue. All the cars were unlocked and everything from credit cards to guns were taken.

“Take them out of the car, it’s your responsibility take part, be aware anything can happen at any given moment,” Tenney said.

Police increased patrols and launched an investigation which led to a call for a person looking into vehicles on Monday. Officers arrested John Knowles Jr., 36 and, after searching his home and another, recovered even more stolen items than were reported in the borough.

“Kudos to them it’s really good they were able to apprehend them,” Tenney said.

The police chief told Channel 11 he plans to post pictures of the stolen items that aren’t from Ambridge to social media in the hopes of reconnecting people from other municipalities with their items.

Knowles is charged with 15 felony and misdemeanors and is being held at the Beaver County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

Police are interviewing another person who may be charged in connection with this case.

