Man in custody after gas fired into Washington Twp. motel in abduction investigation

Jun. 10—A man was taken into custody at a Washington Twp. motel in connection to an investigation into the abduction of three people and a stolen vehicle.

The man left the Motel 6 on Miamisburg Centerville Road after gas munitions were fired into the motel, Montgomery County Sherriff Rob Streck said.

Law enforcement officers made the decision to fire gas munitions after talks with the suspect failed to make progress.

The man reported issues from the gas and is being checked at an area hospital before going to the county jail. Streck added the sheriff's office was told the suspect had used narcotics.

He will face kidnapping, receiving stolen property and obstruction of official business charges. The suspect also is wanted in Warren County on multiple felony warrants.

The incident started around midnight, Streck said.

"One of our deputies proactively found a vehicle that was reported stolen and throughout that investigation into the morning hours we located three individuals who reportedly had been abducted in one of the hotel rooms here," he said.

The man, woman and child were held against their will for at least 12 hours, but are not believed to have been injured.

Further investigation revealed the suspect responsible was in one of the motel rooms. Deputies made contact with the room, but based on the suspect's actions they decided to set up a perimeter and call the Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team, the sheriff said.

Those who could be evacuated from the motel left and others sheltered in place.

It is not clear what led to the abduction, but the three victims are believed to be known to the suspect.

"We're fairly certain that no matter what transpired at one point they were held against their will and not allowed to leave," Streck said.

Deputies closed I-675 south at Miamisburg Centerville Road during the investigation.

Centerville police and Washington Twp. fire crews were also at the motel Wednesday afternoon.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.