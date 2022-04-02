Man in custody in Indiana following robbery at First Mid Bank & Trust in Effingham

Apr. 1—A man is in custody in Vigo County, Indiana following a robbery at an Effingham bank Friday morning.

Effingham police reported that a man entered First Mid Bank & Trust, 902 North Keller Drive, and demanded an undetermined amount of cash, informing bank tellers that he had a weapon hidden. The man eventually fled the scene with the money in a black Ford F-150 without a front license plate.

Witnesses located the truck stopping at a gas station in Montrose before traveling along Interstate-70 into Indiana, where authorities apprehended him in Vigo County. No one was injured, according to police.

The man has yet to be charged with anything related to the robbery, so he is not being identified.

The nature of the arrest and the extradition process to Effingham County provides a greater degree of complexity for Effingham authorities, as the courts would need to sign off on an arrest warrant before he can be returned to Effingham for legal proceedings.

"State lines add an extra layer of legal difficulty with extradition," said Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland. "In Illinois, the law allows us to travel anywhere within the state and make an arrest for an offense that occurred within our jurisdiction. If you commit a crime in Effingham and we find you in Chicago or Cairo, we can make an arrest at that location and bring you back to Effingham County.

"Once state lines are crossed, however, the extradition process can be initiated by the courts."

McFarland gave credit to those who provided tips to Effingham police and other law enforcement agencies, saying that apprehending the suspect would have been more difficult had no one provided additional information.

"Without the tips, it would have made apprehension a little more difficult or even identification a little more difficult," McFarland said.

