Police on Saturday confirmed a 31-year-old man is in custody, charged with murder, following a shooting overnight in central Lubbock.

Lubbock police were called to the 2700 block of 42nd Street at 12:27 a.m. Saturday for reports of a disturbance, according to a statement from LPD.

Upon arrival, officers located 29-year-old Thomas Richardson, who was deceased, prompting officers to initiate a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Richardson, and 31-year-old Julio Gutierrez, who knew one another, got into an argument, at which point police believe Gutierrez shot Richardson.

Based off the information obtained at the scene, a murder warrant was issued for Gutierrez, allowing investigators to arrest him and transport him to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man in custody after killing one person early Saturday morning