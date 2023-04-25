Man in custody after leading officers on a nearly 20-minute chase, Fort Worth police say

A suspect is in custody after refusing to stop for a traffic violation and leading Fort Worth police officers on a nearly 20-minute chase Monday night, officials said.

A patrol officer noticed the driver of a red Honda Accord ignore two traffic lights on the southbound service road of Loop 820 shortly before 10 p.m., police said. The officer turned on the lights of his patrol vehicle and tried to pull the Honda over. The suspect accelerated, and the officer pursued him onto West Freeway, police said.

Police used tire deflation devices to stop the Honda, and the driver exited the freeway around 10:10 p.m., officials said. The suspect stopped his car near the 3600 block of the eastbound West Freeway service road and ran, according to police.

Officers took the suspect into custody around 10:15 p.m. after a brief struggle and the use of a Taser, officials said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure due to the Taser deployment.

An officer was injured during the foot chase and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The suspect, identified in jail records as 30-year-old Angel Acosta, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday. He faces charges of evading arrest or detention causing serious bodily injury.

The pursuit lasted around 18 minutes and involved patrol officers, the Air Support Unit, K9 Unit and Directed Patrol Units, officials said.