Man in custody after morning standoff in Clark County

A man is in custody after a standoff in Clark County Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on the 2600 block of Ridge Road this morning after a man forced entry just before 6 a.m., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Charges connected to today’s incident are pending.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

