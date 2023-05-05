Man in custody for murder in Danville

May 5—DANVILLE — Police in Danville have arrested a man for murder in the wake of a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Sgt. Eric Olson said police were sent to the 1200 block of Chandler Street just before midnight for a fight. As they were on the way, they were informed a shot had been fired.

Police found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the groin. They administered first aid until the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses were able to help police develop a suspect.

Brandon A. Buford, 31, was found nearby and arrested for murder and taken to jail.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is the first shooting death of 2023 in Danville. In January a man was fatally stabbed and a toddler died from a fall down stairs.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS