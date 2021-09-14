Man in custody after nonfatal shooting Friday in New Albany

Sep. 13—NEW ALBANY — A suspect is in custody and could face an attempted murder charge following a shooting Friday night near a business along Spring Street in New Albany.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed that officers responded at 8:02 p.m. to the area of Spring and Vincennes streets on a report of shots fired. There, they found a male victim who had been shot in the forearm. He was transported to Clark Memorial Health and later released.

Chivis Cook, 33, was located soon after and taken into custody. He's preliminarily charged with attempted murder, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, however formal charges were not yet filed as of Monday afternoon.