Man in custody after North Richland Hills shooting that killed 25-year-old, police say

A 25-year-old man is in custody after another man was killed in a shooting on Friday, North Richland Hills police announced in a news release.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Buenos Aires Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the suspected shooter, according to the release.

The victim, also a 25-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries, police said in the release.

Investigators were at the scene to process evidence. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, but there is no threat to the community, police said.

The identity of the suspect will not be released until he has seen a judge, police say.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim once next of kin have been notified.