Man in custody after officers, SWAT team execute search warrant in Greene County

A man is in custody after Xenia Police and the Greene County Regional SWAT team executed a search warrant on Tuesday.

Officers and the swat team executed a Fugitive from Justice search warrant at the 500 block of S. Miami Avenue in Xenia, a police spokesperson said.

Joseph Harkleroad, 38, exited the home after officers were at the scene for several moments.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to the spokesperson.

Online jail records indicate that he is currently in the Greene County Adult Corrections facility in Xenia.

No court date has been scheduled.