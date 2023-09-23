Man in custody after police find drugs, illegal gun in house in Munhall

A man is facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a house in Munhall.

Allegheny Police say they found drugs and an illegal gun inside a house on the 10 block of Scotia Way.

Detectives found a large amount of fentanyl and cocaine.

Thomas Boyd, 35, was taken into custody during the search.

Boyd is charged with possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine, and persons not to possess firearms. He is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

