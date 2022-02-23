Man in custody after ramming 3 police cruisers in Dayton

Feb. 23—A 24-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly rammed three police cruisers with a car Tuesday afternoon in Dayton, which led to a police chase that ended in Riverside.

No officers were injured. The suspect suffered a minor injury and was taken to a local hospital before he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, according to the Dayton Police Department.

He is being held on preliminary assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, failure to comply, having weapons while under disability and drug possession charges, according to an incident report. Formal charges have not yet been filed. The suspect also reportedly has multiple warrants.

Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers were in the 3400 block of East Second Street conducting an investigating into the suspect, who is known be involved with drugs, according to police.

"When officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, who was inside a vehicle, they noticed an AR-15 rifle in the car," read a statement from Dayton police. "The suspect then rammed three cruisers and took off, but not before two of his tires were deflated by Stop Sticks" tire deflation devices.

Officers pursued the vehicle until it eventually spun out in the grass near the intersection of Airway and Harshman roads in Riverside, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The driver jumped out and ran away, but officers reported he was in custody at 2:47 p.m.

Our crew reported seeing a vehicle crashed into the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force fence.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.