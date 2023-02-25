Man in custody after robbery-in-progress call at Dayton gas station

A man was taken into custody after officers responded to a robbery-in-progress call at a Dayton gas station Saturday overnight.

Dayton Police were dispatched to All in One Food and Fuel gas station on North James H McGee Boulevard at around 3:20 a.m. on reports of a robbery-in-progress, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a gun and broke through a door, according to traffic on emergency scanners. However, dispatch could not confirm that the suspect was armed.

When News Center 7 called into the business, the answerer stated that the incident was not a robbery, but would not elaborate any further.

Dayton Police led the investigation into the event. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as we learn more.