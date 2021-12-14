Man in custody after Rock Hill SWAT standoff where child was held for hours, police say

A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with a Rock Hill SWAT team Tuesday when the man barricaded himself in a home with a young child, officials said.

The child is safe after SWAT went into the home in the 200 block of Fargo Street. That happened after hours of negotiations with the suspect, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. There was a large police presence and emergency vehicles were stationed nearby for several hours, officials said.

The incident in the Boyd Hill neighborhood ended around 3:30 p.m. It started in the morning with a call for service to a domestic disturbance, officials said.

Officers determined the suspect, Terrell Freeman, 35, of Greensboro, N.C., had gone to the home of a former girlfriend Monday night, Chavis said. Chavis said Freeman threatened the occupants that included an adult woman and two children.

Only the adult female and a minor female child were allowed to leave by around 8:30 a.m., Chavis said. The woman called police.

Freeman remained inside with the woman’s young son and refused to come out or allow the child to leave, Chavis said. The SWAT team, police department crisis negotiation team, and bomb squad were sent to the home, Chavis said.

After hours of police negotiating with the man, the SWAT team went in the home and retrieved the child and man, Chavis said.

No injuries were reported.

Freeman is charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence, according to police and court documents.

The investigation remains ongoing, police officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.