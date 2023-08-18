Man in custody after Scott Township shooting that injured 1

A man is in custody after a shooting in Scott Township on Monday.

According to Allegheny County police, Juwan Haynes, 26, of Penn Hills, turned himself in on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Camelot Drive around 6:45 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. As of Thursday, the victim is in stable condition.

Allegheny County detectives handled the investigation and found Haynes was responsible for the shooting.

Haynes is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, theft and firearm violations. He is now in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraingment.

