Man in custody after seen running from house fire in McKees Rocks

A man is in custody after a house fire in McKees Rocks on Wednesday night.

Allegheny County police said emergency responders first showed up to the home at the intersection of Singer Avenue and Dohrman Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute. At that time, they were trying to help a woman get a Protection from Abuse Order from a man there.

About an hour later, 911 received another call about a fire at the same address.

Police told Channel 11 that they saw a man running from the house. They stopped him and took him into custody.

There are no reports of any injuries. The county fire marshal’s office is investigating to determine if the fire was intentionally set.