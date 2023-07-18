UPDATE Man in custody of shooting at co-worker in Snyder County

Jul. 18—MIDDLEBURG — A 23-year-old Georgia man is being held in Snyder County Prison without bail after firing a weapon at a co-worker during an argument Monday afternoon.

Timberland J. Shelton, 23, of Albany, Ga., and Kendrick R. Bond, 33, of Windsor, N.C., were working on a solar array located off Route 522 in Kreamer when an argument broke out over Bond's displeasure with Shelton carrying a weapon, court records filed by Middleburg Police Chief Mark Bailey said.

Shelton told police that he overheard Bond speaking to a supervisor about not wanting to give him a ride home from the worksite. He said Bond was "harassing" him about his work performance, court records said.

Bond said he told the supervisor he was upset that Shelton had a Glock .40 semi-automatic handgun, which police determined he had no license to carry, court records said.

Bond told police, according to the criminal affidavit, that the supervisor hired "gang bangers" for the solar array project.

When Shelton retrieved the weapon from his backpack, Bond grabbed a two-foot-long steel bar and struck him two to three times in the leg, court records said.

Shelton fired the gun at Bond, allegedly telling police that he aimed for his lower extremities.

Bond said he felt the "air of the bullet pass by him" and credits a witness with saving his life by pulling Shelton backward as he fired the weapon, court records said.

Bond ran to a nearby business to call 911 because he had no cell phone signal, court record said.

Police determined the bullet fired from Shelton's handgun struck the rear passenger door of an occupied vehicle parked at the site.

Shelton was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a non-life-threatening leg injury.

He was arraigned before District Judge Bo Trawitz in Middleburg on two charges of felony aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor possession of instruments of crime and recklessly endangering another person

Shelton is being held without bail at Snyder County Prison pending a preliminary hearing next month.

Bond is charged with misdemeanor simple assault and released on $5,000 cash bail.