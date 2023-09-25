Man in custody after shooting prompts standoff
A 73-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor in Apache Junction on Sunday.
A 73-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor in Apache Junction on Sunday.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
Kenny Pickett found a wide-open Calvin Austin for a 72-yard touchdown early on Sunday in their matchup with the Raiders.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears' huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
The Dolphins absolutely blasted the Broncos on Sunday.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023 and only one since July 4.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.