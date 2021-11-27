One man is in custody after a shooting in Villages at Roll Hill Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Nottingham Road after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 5-year-old with a superficial wound. The victim was treated at the scene.

Police said one adult male was detained. The man has not been identified at this time.

District Three Investigators are still on the scene of the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man in custody after shooting in Villages at Roll Hill Saturday