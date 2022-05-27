Man in custody after shootout with police in Homewood

A man is in custody after a shootout with police Friday morning.

Police responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts for the 7100 block of Hamilton Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

Officers talked to a witness at the scene when they arrived, who saw a person firing shots. Police ended up locating the suspect on Hamilton Avenue.

Police said the man fired at police, and the officer returned fire. Neither the officer nor the suspect were injured.

The suspect was taken into custody near Hamilton and North Lang avenues.

Medics evaluated the suspect at the scene. Allegheny County police are now investigating.

