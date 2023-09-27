Man in custody after Sixth Street barricade

Sep. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A 54-year-old Traverse City man is now in custody after barricading himself from law enforcement in a family member's home on Sixth Street, Traverse City Police Department officials reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, Capt. Keith Gillis said they received calls from concerned community members at approximately 3:35 p.m. saying that the man was making threats on Facebook.

In his social media post he described burning down a family member's Sixth Street home and harming the 86th District Courthouse, the Grand Traverse County Jail and Downtown Traverse City.

After law enforcement identified him, they were able to confirm that he had a warrant out for his arrest through Grand Traverse County for cutting off a court-ordered tether. Gillis said he wasn't sure what the original charge was against the man that required him to wear one.

TCPD officers tried to get in touch with him, but the man left from behind U&I Lounge in his car. After that, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputies began a vehicle pursuit that ended at his family member's Sixth Street home.

When the man ran inside the house, his family members immediately left without any injuries.

TCPD established a perimeter on the residence, activated the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Team, and evacuated some neighboring homes in the area.

According to Gillis, the man left the residence once during the hours-long standoff to brandish a knife at officers and threaten them before retreating back inside.

There were also guns locked up in the house at the time, but Gillis said the man did not have access to them.

At 11:20 p.m., law enforcement entered the house and took the man into custody at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

By midnight, everyone who had previously been evacuated returned to their homes and the roads were back open to regular traffic.

Gillis said he could not detail how officers were able to enter the home, citing tactical and security reasons.

TCPD submitted a request for additional felony charges to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office, including resisting and obstructing a police officer, fleeing and eluding police and threatening a police officer.

The man is still in custody at the jail awaiting his arraignment and there is currently no threat to public safety, Gillis said.

"The community has been very responsive to any type of threats or any type of situation like this," Gillis said. "The sooner that we can react to this type of complaint, the better."

TCPD was assisted on the scene by the sheriff's office, Michigan State Police, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch, Traverse City Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response, in addition to members of the Emergency Response Team.