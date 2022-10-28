Man in custody after stabbing outside Walmart

Oct. 28—One man is in custody after Morgantown police officers were sent to an alleged stabbing outside the Walmart at 75 Retail Circle, off Hornbeck Road earlier this week.

A woman was alleged to have been stabbed in the leg and hand by Adam S. McCardle Monday evening in a side parking lot.

Officers from MPD found the female victim and saw she had stab wounds on her right leg and right hand, the criminal complaint said.

The victim told police that McCardle, 33, was the person who stabbed her. According to the report, McCardle is related to the victim.

Police were able to obtain security footage from Walmart that "showed McCardle coming from behind shipping containers " at approximately 7:49 p.m. in the area the incident occurred.

McCardle was found coming from the opposite side of the parking lot with his dog and with "two knives on his person, " the complaint said. Police determined the knives could have made cuts similar to those cuts on the victim's leg and hand, according to the complaint.

McCardle was taken into custody and is charged with malicious wounding. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.