Man in custody after stabbing in Scranton's Hill Section

Apr. 13—SCRANTON — A man was in custody after a stabbing Thursday in the city's Hill Section.

City police were called to the 500 block of Prescott Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a woman who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what Deputy Police Chief Martin Monahan described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers surrounded a home at 502 Prescott and, after talking to a man there for several minutes, placed him in handcuffs when he came down from the front porch.

Monahan said the incident remained under investigation.

