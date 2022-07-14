Man in custody after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

A man is in custody after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Police, first responders were called to the 7000 block of Kelly Street just before 7:30 p.m. for a domestic call.

Once on scene, responding officers learned that the male suspect was armed and making threats against police. The male was barricaded inside an apartment.

Police said SWAT tactical negotiators, EMS and fire crews were called to the scene.

Negotiators successfully convinced the suspect to leave the residence. He surrendered and was taken into custody.

Charges are pending, according to police.

There is no word on the suspect’s identity at this time.

