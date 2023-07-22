Man in custody after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood

A man who barricaded himself inside of a house in Carrick is in police custody.

According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the 10 block of Stewart Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this point, dispatch said.

Our crew at the scene learned that the incident started as a domestic and that the man barricaded inside had access to weapons.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

