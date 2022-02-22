Man in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton

Feb. 21—A SWAT team was called early Sunday to take a wanted man into custody in Dayton.

Police responded around 12:15 a.m. to the suspect's home in the 200 block of South Hedges Street.

A SWAT team was called and hours later was able to take a 36-year-old Dayton man into custody.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary charges of inducing panic, resisting arrest and obstructing official business, according to a Dayton Police Department report and jail records.

Formal charges have not been filed, and it is not clear why the man was wanted.

