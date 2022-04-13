Man in custody after SWAT standoff at Miamisburg apartment

Apr. 13—A man is in custody after a standoff including SWAT at an apartment building in the 500 block of Cherry Hill Drive in Miamisburg for a wanted person.

Officers first arrived on scene at 4:25 p.m. looking for a wanted person, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. Kettering SWAT was also called to the scene.

Dispatch records said that police made announcements and that they believed the suspect may have had two handguns.

A man was taken into custody at 8:48 p.m., dispatchers said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.